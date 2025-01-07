Security operatives destroy 2 IEDs in Niger community

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) suspected to have been planted by terrorists have been reportedly uncovered in Bassa community, Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

Residents told Daily Trust that the devices were discovered and destroyed by security operatives during their routine patrol in the area.

The discovery came less than three weeks after three separate explosions rocked the Bassa community and its environs, killing two farmers and four others left severely injured.

The injured farmers of the last explosion which happened on December 19, 2024, who were going to farm when they stepped on the devices on the road are still at the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna.

Residents said the three incidents had created panic, making it difficult for them to continue with the harvest of crops.

One of the residents who spoke with the Daily Trust on condition of anonymity said security operatives discovered the explosives during their routine patrol.

“We have not heard that government has officially restricted movements but we have restricted ourselves. We haven’t moved anyhow since the last explosions. In fact, two more explosives were discovered recently and security operatives working in our area have intensified efforts to uncover any more explosives,” he said.

The Niger State government through the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (rtd) said until the military declared the area free of bombs and IEDs, residents should maintain restrictions to avert explosions and casualties.

The commissioner gave the hint during an interview at the 2024 Nigerian Air Force Base, Minna Socio-Cultural Activities which was held at the 013 Quick Response Force.

He said unless the military cleared the area suspected to have explosives planted, residents could not safely move around, stressing that the planting of bombs by terrorists indicated a heightened military effort to eliminate terrorists’ and bandits’ activities in the state.

“Until the military comes out and says this is a clear zone; we have swept out all the mines; we have swept out all the Improvised Explosive Devices; these things must continue.

“And the effects of the whole thing is after the whole war; after the whole thing has ended.

“The second thing is that, if you watch very well, the way insurgency started in Nigeria, it always ends up that way. Boko Haram started by planting bombs.

“When they are demobilized, and they can no longer put themselves together to hold ground, the only option left for them is to plant bombs and IEDs so that the explosions would always continue and that is what we are witnessing now. And it is a promise that we are coming gradually to the end of insurgency and banditry in Niger State”, he said.

Bello Abdullahi revealed that the state government was mindful of suspected mines planted by terrorists in communities in Shiroro LGA and that the state relied on the military to have areas cleared.

The commander, 013 Quick Response Force of the Nigerian Air Force Minna, Group Captain Austine Idoko, said the Air Force was ready to sustain operations to clear the state of banditry and terrorism.