Security operatives battle protesters in Gwagwalada

Security agencies in the early hours of Thursday battled with protesters in the Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The protesters in…

Security agencies in the early hours of Thursday battled with protesters in the Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The protesters in the early hours of Thursday barricaded the main Lokoja – Abuja Expressway preventing vehicular movement in the area.

Some of the motorists had their cars smashed.

The main road was blocked around Dagiri, Wazobia Park, and SDP Junction all along the main Expressway.

Security operatives were deployed to the area, with a combined force of police, army, the civil defense and local vigilanted seen pursuing some of the hoodlums.

Many of the workers had to turn back from the main road as vehicles were nowhere in sight to convey them to work.