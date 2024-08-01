Security operatives battle hoodlums in Abuja

Security agencies are currently battling with protesters in the Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The protesters in the early hours of…

The protesters in the early hours of Wednesday barricaded the main Lokoja – Abuja Expressway preventing vehicular movement in the area.

Some of the motorists had their cars smashed.

The main road was blocked around Dagiri, Wazobia Park, and SDP Junction all along the main Expressway.

However, security operatives have been deployed to the area, with a combined force of police, army, the civil defense and Local vigilantee seen pursuing some of the hoodlums.

Many of the workers had to turn back from the main road to their hi uses as vehicles were no where in sight.