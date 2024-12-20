Security man collapses, dies on duty

Ogun Police Command on Thursday confirmed the death of one Kareem Hammed, who collapsed at his place of work.

Hammed (42), works for Fortune Security Company in Onipanu, Lagos State.

It was learnt that a week before, the deceased had returned from the hospital where he was treated for malaria fever.

Police spokesman in the state, Omolola Odutola, said one Adejumobi Adetunji, a co-worker of the deceased reported the incident to the Odeda division of the command.

According to Odutola, the deceased who collapsed at about 5:30 pm on Wednesday, was rushed to the General Hospital in Odeda for urgent care.

She stated that the Divisional Police Officer in Odeda at about 6:20 am on Thursday, received the report of his death.

She said, “A 52-year-old man named Adejumobi Adetunji, who works for Fortune Security Company in Onipanu, Lagos State, went to the station to report that a 42-year-old man named Kareem Hammed, who lived in Alagbado, Lagos State, collapsed while on duty. They both worked for the same security company.

“This incident happened on December 18, 2024, around 5:30 PM, after Kareem had been treated for malaria fever and released from the hospital just a week prior.

“He was rescued and taken to the General Hospital in Odeda for urgent care, but unfortunately, the doctor on duty later confirmed his death in the early hours of the following day.

Odutola noted that the body has been deposited at the Odeda General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy and the Odeda Division Police Officer has begun preliminary investigation to unravel incidents surrounding the death.