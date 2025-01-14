Security: KDSG Advocates Community-Based Solutions

Governor Uba Sani is committed to a bottom-up approach towards addressing security challenges and to strengthen the ongoing peace process in Kaduna State, according to Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr James Kanyip.

The commissioner said the present approach takes cognise of the peculiar problem of each local government, instead of a blanket approach of solving every problem.

He said this while embarking on an assessment tour of the security situation in Kaduna State ‘’to hear directly from the people affected.’’

SPONSOR AD

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, Dr Kanyip said the tour is a shift towards a more direct community engagement in addressing security challenges, adding that the engagement covers Giwa and Igabi Local Government Areas.

The Commissioner said he aims to gather first hand information from communities affected by security concerns, so as to present it to Governor Uba Sani for prompt action.

Dr Kanyip said that this hands-on approach would enable him to understanding local security dynamics, adding that “I feel that I should not be an armchair Commissioner who just waits for reports.’’

‘’The initiative brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including local government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, and women’s organizations.

‘’ Kaduna State Government (KDSG) recognizes the importance and role of local leaders and other stakeholders in building and sustaining peace ,” the Commissioner noted.

“Through these interactions, we will gather valuable information that will help us in tackling the challenges we are facing,” he said, adding that the information would aid security agencies in their operations.

‘’This initiative represents a significant shift in the state’s security management approach, prioritizing direct community engagement and localized solutions over centralized decision-making,’’ he added.

According to him, security is a collective responsibility which include ‘’parents, women, youths, traditional rulers, and local authorities all have roles to play.’’