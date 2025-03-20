Security guard lynched over theft in Ebonyi

A middle-aged private security guard, Ebube Igboke, was beaten to death on Tuesday at the Permanent Site of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) over alleged theft.

Igboke, employed by a private security firm, had recently been deployed to the university before the incident.

Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident, stating that three suspects had been arrested.

“Yes, the command received a report that a private security guard accused of theft was beaten at EBSU’s permanent site.

“Though he did not die immediately, it was only when his attackers decided to take him to the police station that they realised his condition had worsened.

“The police then advised them to take him to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he was confirmed dead there. So far, three individuals who brought him to the police station have been arrested,” Ukandu said.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family has petitioned the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Adaku Uche-Anya, alleging that Igboke was murdered and that his body was later taken to the police headquarters by those responsible.

The petition, signed by their lawyer, D. I. Njoku, calls for justice.