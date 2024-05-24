Security app launched for taxi drivers to curb ‘one chance’ robbery

A tech company, Sure Switch Tech Ltd has launched a new mobile app called Sure Drivers, designed to enhance security for both taxi drivers and…

A tech company, Sure Switch Tech Ltd has launched a new mobile app called Sure Drivers, designed to enhance security for both taxi drivers and passengers in Abuja and other major cities in Nigeria.

According to the firm, the app serves as a driver verification solution, allowing passengers to verify the identity of the driver before boarding any taxi.

Speaking during the unveiling of the app at the Area 1 Motor Park in Abuja on Thursday, the company’s general manager and legal adviser, Mrs Nadia Oka, said the initiative would help in curbing incidents of kidnapping, “one chance” robbery, and other transport-related security issues.

She said, “The app operates by registering drivers and assigning QR codes to their vehicles. Passengers can scan the QR code to verify the driver’s details. If the driver is not registered, passengers are alerted to the potential risk.” Oka said the firm has partnered with various organisations, including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), to implement this security solution.

A driver at the motor park, Muhammed Abdullahi, expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting its potential to enhance security and facilitate easier access to loans for taxi drivers.