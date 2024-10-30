Security agencies not sharing information among themselves – FG

The Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, said he observed that law enforcement agencies are not sharing classified information and intelligence among themselves.

He said such development could hinder the efforts to reduce or eradicate criminal activities in the country.

Gaidam spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at a 3-day workshop aimed at fostering inter-agency collaboration on information sharing among law enforcement agencies.

Daily Trust reports that there have been clashes among different security agencies, with the physical combat between some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and some officers of NSCDC in Osogbo, Osun State capital, last week.

Gaidam directed the agencies, which had all their representatives in attendance, to abandon the independent approach and prioritise the sharing of classified information and intelligence to effectively combat insecurity.

He said, “On assumption of office in August 2023, I observed that there was no adequate collaboration among the law enforcement agencies as they all operate independently in the area of information sharing.

“There is an urgent need for all the law enforcement agencies to synergise on the future of our security architecture with all the required speed and political will.

“With the rising security challenges and threats in the country, there is no better time than now to build on strengthening inter-agency collaboration through sharing of vital intelligence and classified information to curb the menace.”

Gaidam, a former governor of Yobe State, called for a system similar to that of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) in Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, called for more collaboration among the law enforcement agencies.

Egbetokun, who was represented by Dasuki Galadanchi, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, said information sharing among law enforcement agencies would help to quickly identify threat patterns and the criminal syndicate.