Security agencies not sharing information among one another – Minister

The Federal Government has bemoaned non-sharing of classified information and intelligence among law enforcement agencies, saying such development could hinder efforts to reduce crime.

It, however, cautioned all the security agencies against the approach, warning that the country could not afford to continue employing such a strategy with the present insecurity affecting many parts of the country.

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, handed down this warning at a 3-day workshop in Abuja on Tuesday.

The workshop is aimed at fostering inter-agency collaboration on information sharing among law enforcement agencies.

Daily Trust reports that there have been clashes among different security agencies, with the recent physical combat between police men and operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osogbo, Osun State capital, last week.

Speaking during the workshop, Gaidam directed the agencies, which had all their representatives in attendance, to abandon the independent approach and prioritise sharing of classified information and intelligence to effectively combat insecurity.

He said, “On assumption of Office in August, 2023, I observed that there was no adequate collaboration among the law enforcement agencies as they all operate independently in the area of information sharing.

“There is an urgent need for all the law enforcement agencies to synergise on the future of our security architecture with all the required speed and political will.

“With the rising security challenges and threats in the country, there is no better time than now to build on strengthening inter-agency collaboration through sharing of vital intelligence and classified information to curb the menace.”

Gaidam, a former governor of Yobe State, called for a system like that of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) in Nigeria.

He explained that WAPIS is a technological tool that embodies our commitment to regional integration and cooperation, and it enables police forces across West Africa to share intelligence and collaborate seamlessly.

“I strongly believe that if a similar system like WAPIS is deployed among the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, it will go a long way in curbing internal security challenges,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, called for more collaboration among the law enforcement agencies.

Egbetokun, who was represented by Dasuki Galadanchi, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, said information sharing among law enforcement agencies would help to quickly identify threat patterns and the criminal syndicate.

He said, “The importance of information sharing among security agencies cannot be overemphasized as it is a very crucial aspect of our collective efforts to combat crime and ensure public safety.

“Effective information sharing is the lifeblood of our efforts to prevent, investigate, and prosecute crimes. It enables us to identify patterns, and anticipate potential threats.”

The top cop also noted that law enforcement agencies must trust one another to have improved information sharing.

He said, “To improve our information-sharing capabilities, we must recognize that information sharing is a two-way street. We must be willing to share our own information and also be open to receiving and acting on information from others.

“Secondly, we must establish strong partnerships and trust among our agencies, based on mutual respect and a common purpose.”