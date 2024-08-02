Securing schools against criminals, our top priority – Defence chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said the army is continuously sensitizing troops on inter-agency collaboration to protect schools against attacks.…

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said the army is continuously sensitizing troops on inter-agency collaboration to protect schools against attacks.

At the opening of a two-day workshop on safe schools at the headquarters of the 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, the CDS emphasised the importance of providing key enablers such as motorcycles and communication gadgets to reach schools rapidly when needed.

Represented by Major General Emeka Onumajuru, he said, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria are for Nigerians and will continue to do all within their strength to ensure the protection of our children, working with all security agencies.”

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Mayirenso Saraso, also called for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to secure schools across the state.

The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said between July 2021 and March 2024, Kaduna State experienced multiple abductions of school children.