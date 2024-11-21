Secure my domain, Emir tells ex-police AIG, ACG FFS

Emir of Karaye in Kano State, Alhaji Muhammad Mahraz, has tasked newly appointed district heads to continue to complement efforts of security agencies to secure lives and property of people in the emirate, the state and the country at large.

The emir gave the directives in his palace during the turbaning ceremony of Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Hadi Zarewa as Dokajin Karaye and Alhaji Ahmed Garba Karaye, Assistant Controller General, Federal Fire Service as Tafidan Karaye.

The second-class emir said as custodian of culture and traditions, the traditional institution must contribute in the provision of security of lives and property, asking the newly installed traditional rulers to continue to give their best in that regard.

“You were chosen for these roles because of your immense contributions to the growth and development of Karaye emirate. I am confident you will continue to support our people and secure the emirate from any threat. As traditional rulers, people’s welfare is our topmost responsibility and therefore must do everything within our powers to complement whatever the government is doing in this direction,’’ the emir said.

He said the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, approved their appointments based on their track records of service in various fields of human endeavour.