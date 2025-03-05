Sector-based university will promote functional education – NIPR

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has said that sector-based university would help to produce graduates that would impact in the sector of their specific area of study.
Chairman of the institute, Dr. Ike Neliaku said this in a congratulatory letter to Prof. Tonnie Iredia after the Tonnie Iredia University of Communication (TIUC), Benin City was part of the 11 universities approved by the federal government.
Neliaku, who commended the federal government for approving Tonnie Iredia University of Communication (TIUC), Benin City said it was aimed at promoting functional system of education in the country.
He said that such sector specific form of education creates the platform for institutions to produce fit-for-purpose graduates against what is obtained today in the society.
- Alleged N33.8bn fraud: I never did transaction with Saleh – Witness
- Killings of northern drivers in South-East unacceptable – ACF
“The Tonnie Iredia University of Communication will produce industry-ready professionals to address contemporary market demands; and the Institute is delighted at the coming on stream of the University because, it will deepen professionalism, enhance excellence in the work environment and boost productivity,” he said in a statement signed by NIPR’s Director, Public Relations, Stanley Ogadigo.
Neliaku further pointed out that the project aligns with the planned University of Public Relations and Leadership (UPRL), the first of its kind in the world, championed by NIPR and expected to commence operations before the end of 2026.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.