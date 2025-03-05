Sector-based university will promote functional education – NIPR

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has said that sector-based university would help to produce graduates that would impact in the sector of their specific area of study.

Chairman of the institute, Dr. Ike Neliaku said this in a congratulatory letter to Prof. Tonnie Iredia after the Tonnie Iredia University of Communication (TIUC), Benin City was part of the 11 universities approved by the federal government.

Neliaku, who commended the federal government for approving Tonnie Iredia University of Communication (TIUC), Benin City said it was aimed at promoting functional system of education in the country.

SPONSOR AD

He said that such sector specific form of education creates the platform for institutions to produce fit-for-purpose graduates against what is obtained today in the society.

“The Tonnie Iredia University of Communication will produce industry-ready professionals to address contemporary market demands; and the Institute is delighted at the coming on stream of the University because, it will deepen professionalism, enhance excellence in the work environment and boost productivity,” he said in a statement signed by NIPR’s Director, Public Relations, Stanley Ogadigo.

Neliaku further pointed out that the project aligns with the planned University of Public Relations and Leadership (UPRL), the first of its kind in the world, championed by NIPR and expected to commence operations before the end of 2026.