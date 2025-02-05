Secretary tussle: PDP BoT holds emergency meeting in Abuja

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently holding an emergency meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Daily Trust gathered that the meeting is aimed at receiving the report of the Tanimu Turaki committee to find out the way forward in the legal logjam over who is secretary of the party.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye have been at war over who is the authentic National Secretary of the party.

The gathering will also address the escalating leadership situation within the party, as the North Central zone continues to push for a replacement of acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, to complete the tenure of Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

Meanwhile, the BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, told the gathering before going into a closed door meeting that the meeting was shifted from the party headquarters over security concerns.

At their last meeting in Wadata Plaza, the National Secretariat of the party, crisis broke out following the action of supporters of Samuel Anyanwu who forcefully ejected Sunday Ude-Okoye.