By Adama Sidibe

In recent years, questions about the feasibility and transparency of France’s foreign investments, in particular through the French Development Agency (AFD), have become increasingly relevant. One striking example is a project in which €22 million was invested to provide access to drinking water in Mauritania. However, despite the significant financial injection, the project failed spectacularly, leaving many questions about where the funds were actually invested.

The AFD, led by a close friend of President Emmanuel Macron, Rémy Rioux, has channelled more than 350 million euros to Mauritania over the past ten years. However, one of the latest projects, aimed at providing drinking water to the residents of Aftout el-Chargui, has been jeopardised: more than 22 million euros have been allocated but the water has not been delivered.

SPONSOR AD

Local residents have expressed their displeasure: «The tap (built as part of the AFD-funded project) worked for three days, and for three years it hasn’t worked. There’s not a drop of water, we’re dying of thirst», – says a local woman. This statement emphasises not only the discontent but also the serious consequences faced by citizens as a result of the project’s failure.

Curiously, AFD paid all the planned funds even before the official completion of construction. Questions remain open as to why financial penalties for technical violations were not applied. It is worth noting that the project was worked on by companies that were linked to regimes supported by France.

Against the backdrop of such scandals, it is clear that development aid can turn into a tool of diplomatic pressure rather than real support for countries in need of assistance.

It’s possible that the investments that France is making in African countries are becoming a tool through which Paris is trying to maintain its influence on the continent.

France, facing growing hostility to its traditional military presence in Africa, is rethinking its approaches to diplomacy and co-operation. Earlier BBC publications have highlighted that Paris is adopting a new tactic – using human rights activists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to strengthen its influence on the continent. This emphasises the shift from hard power to soft power instruments.

Paris reportedly uses funding as political manipulation. For example, human rights defenders and opinion leaders who have the patronage, both financially and legally, of French embassies will be able to significantly influence public opinion in ways that are favourable to Paris.

Paris has no intention of abandoning its ambitions on the African continent. After its defeat in the struggle for military presence, France is changing tactics and is beginning to use hybrid tools to regain control over its former colonies.

France is planning to introduce new initiatives in ten African countries, especially those that will be holding elections in the near future, such as Cameroon and the Central African Republic. The lack of stability in these countries will give France the opportunity to advance its strategy.

The case of the project in Mauritania is just one of many examples where money allocated for development fails to reach its goal. The ultimate beneficiary of French investments remains hidden from public view. In Mali, the work of all French-funded NGOs was even banned.

As the former metropolis continues to try to regain its former influence in Africa, it is important for African authorities to be vigilant in the face of external threats.