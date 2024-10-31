SEC to infuse cyber security, AI in curriculum review

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed its readiness to include Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and advanced crypto among others in the curriculum in line with current market trends.

The Director General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama stated this at the inauguration of a committee to review the curriculum already approved by the National Universities Commission on Securities and Investment Management for Nigerian Universities and other tertiary institutions with Uche Uwaleke, foremost professor of Capital Market Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, as Chairman.

Agama said the initiative, which has been ongoing, remains a priority to the commission as part of its efforts to equip future professionals with relevant capital market knowledge and skills.

SPONSOR AD

“Due to new developments in fintech, cyber security, Artificial Intelligence and others, there is a need to expand the curriculum to accommodate the new trends. It is an important time and we want to latch in to be able to teach Nigerians, especially the young people about the capital market. In the light of this, the commission has set up a committee to review and enrich the existing curriculum to reflect these advancements.

“It is sad that people do not have a full grasp of capital market issues, we must do everything to share knowledge and educate people. We want to be the best Capital market among nations and that can only be possible due to the superiority of our knowledge. You are well placed to do this being in the Ivory Towers and I thank you for accepting to serve as we look forward to a robust discussion,” he said.

Agama disclosed that the terms of reference of the committee include: Review the NUC curriculum on Securities and Investment Management to include Non-Interest Capital Market (NICM); the Commodities Ecosystem; Financial Derivatives Market; Sustainable Finance, and Capital Market Regulations; Expand the “Introduction to Cryptocurrency” section of the NUC curriculum to reflect current developments.; and Develop a standard Capital Market Studies curriculum to be a d o p t e d by Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions.

In his remarks, Uwaleke expressed appreciation to the management of the commission for finding members of the committee fit and trusted to carry out the assignment saying that they consider it a national assignment.