SEC Postpones Q3 CMC Meeting

The Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its Third Quarter Capital Market Committee (CMC) Meeting.

Our correspondent gathered that the meeting fixed for November 14, 2024, had been postponed.

The CMC is an industry-wide body comprising the SEC, capital market operators, trade groups, and other stakeholders.

SPONSOR AD

It serves as a pivotal platform for dialogue, facilitates the exchange of ideas, addresses key issues affecting market growth and organisation, and collaborates on shaping the market’s future.

The committee was established primarily as a means for stakeholders to exchange ideas and provide feedback to the SEC, aiding in the continuous improvement of market operations and regulatory frameworks.

The meeting draws CEOs from all registered capital market firms, including brokers/dealers, investment advisers, custodians, fund/portfolio managers, and more.

A statement by the SEC, explained that “The Commission is constrained to postpone the forthcoming Capital Market Committee meeting to allow the Commission attend to urgent regulatory commitments.

“We will communicate the new date in the coming days. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences caused by the postponement.”