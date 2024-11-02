✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

SEC Postpones Q3 CMC Meeting

download (3)
download (3)
    By Peter Moses, Lagos

The Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its Third Quarter Capital Market Committee (CMC) Meeting.

Our correspondent gathered that the meeting fixed for November 14, 2024, had been postponed.

The CMC is an industry-wide body comprising the SEC, capital market operators, trade groups, and other stakeholders.

SPONSOR AD

It serves as a pivotal platform for dialogue, facilitates the exchange of ideas, addresses key issues affecting market growth and organisation, and collaborates on shaping the market’s future.

The committee was established primarily as a means for stakeholders to exchange ideas and provide feedback to the SEC, aiding in the continuous improvement of market operations and regulatory frameworks.

The meeting draws CEOs from all registered capital market firms, including brokers/dealers, investment advisers, custodians, fund/portfolio managers, and more.

A statement by the SEC, explained that “The Commission is constrained to postpone the forthcoming Capital Market Committee meeting to allow the Commission attend to urgent regulatory commitments.

“We will communicate the new date in the coming days. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences caused by the postponement.”

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars. Earning $15,000 (₦25 million naira) Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated.


Click here to start.
More Stories