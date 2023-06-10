Sean Dampte’s new single, ‘For my Head’ soars high across charts

Sean Dampte’s latest single, “For My Head,” is making waves across various playlists and digital platforms within its first week of release. The song’s rapid…

Sean Dampte’s latest single, “For My Head,” is making waves across various playlists and digital platforms within its first week of release. The song’s rapid rise comes as no surprise, as Dampte has a track record of successful outputs.

However, the response to “For My Head” has exceeded expectations, with Symphonic Africa, a prominent distribution outfit, nominating it as the song of the week.

A source close to the singer expressed their surprise and joy at this recognition, acknowledging the effort and dedication that went into creating the track.

With live concerts, an African tour, and two uplifting releases already this year, Sean Dampte continues to impress and promises even more exciting music to come.

