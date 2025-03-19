SDP’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Kano Gov’ship Candidate, others join APC

In a major political realignment, the 2023 Vice Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Engr. Yusuf Buhari, alongside the party’s Kano State governorship candidate, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarawa, members of the Kano State Working Committee, 38 local government chairmen and secretaries, 13 house of assembly and 6 house of representatives candidates have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection of the SDP’s chieftains was facilitated by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin.

The event was held at the REIZ Continental Hotel, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The move marks a major setback for the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently joined the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Addressing the decampees, the Deputy President of the Senate, said the defection of the heavyweights of the SDP shows that the mission to use the party to tackle the APC in 2027 was dead on arrival.

” Let me start by saying those who have been moving around, going around the country, trying to woo people to SDP, and thinking that their effort will give birth to a platform that will challenge the APC in the next election, the idea is confirmed to be dead on arrival. Dead on arrival.

” Why do I say that? People have rejected that invitation. People have said no, we are not coming to your party. The former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and others, who have been mentioned have said no.

” And to add salt into an injury, those who are in the party (SDP) are now moving to our party, APC. The party is going to be empty. Today, the Vice Presidential Candidate, the Governorship Candidate in Kano State and other heavyweights in the SDP have joined APC.

” If we had postponed the meeting to tomorrow, we would have gotten almost all the candidates who stood under the banner of the party in various states being part of this. But we are going to do that in another day in the future,” he said.

Assuring the decampees that they would be treated equally and fairly in the APC, he said, ” everybody is the same. So do not feel that you are coming in today and so you are not as important as those who have been in the party for long. No, you are all the same.”

He commended the decampees for recognizing the progresses that are being recorded under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” Of course, as you said, when he came on board, he met a situation that was not palatable, but he brought in some reforms that are now being implemented and they are now working. It’s a good situation.

” And we can see how the prices are going down. Prices are going down. Inflation is coming down and so many other things. I’m glad that that is the reason why you decided to move ahead with your people down to the APC.”

The national chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje while warmly welcoming the prominent defectors, assured them that they will be availed of all rights and privileges accorded all party members.

Represented by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, Ganduje described the defection as a transition “from darkness to light,” underscoring APC’s role as a beacon of transformative leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He describes them as “political heavyweights” with deep grassroots connections, and praised them for aligning with a party dedicated to national renewal.

He emphasized President Tinubu’s bold reforms across economic, social, and governance sectors, expressing confidence that Nigeria will emerge as one of the world’s most developed nations by the end of his tenure.

“APC is a party of inclusion, where every member enjoys equal rights to contest elections and contribute to nation-building,” Dr. Ganduje noted.

On his part, a former governor of Kano State, Senator Kabiru Gaya, told the gathering that the SDP was already empty by the time El-Rufai joined it.

“The party is dead because the Vice Presidential candidate is here, the Governorship Candidate of SDP is here, and all other stakeholders of SDP are here. So I’m sure today we are celebrating the burial of that party.

” I would say kudos to the Deputy Senate President for your effort to bring these important and heavyweight politicians to our party,” he said.

* Why we left our party after El-Rufai’s defection – Yusuf Buhari, Gwagwarwa

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the SDP, Yusuf Buhari, said they were motivated to the APC by the successes being recorded under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also speaking, the former gubernatorial candidate of the SDP in Kano, Bala Muhammad Gwagwarwa said they decided to return to APC given the outstanding performance of President Tinubu in about two years.

He thanked the Deputy President of the Senate for laying the foundation for their defection.