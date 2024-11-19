SDP’s Adebayo likens Ondo guber election to ‘willing seller, willing buyer’

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has decried the level of vote buying in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, saying it was a case of a willing seller meeting a willing buyer.

Reacting on his official X handle, Adebayo said flagrant vote buying was shameful, knocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “The Ondo State governorship election is what criminologists would term as victimless crimes: a spectacle of willing buyers @OfficialAPCNg meeting willing sellers in a perfect market that should be an example for @cenbank in the foreign exchange markets.

“Ondo auction is smoother than the Dutch auction. Four years sold so freely and openly that no one should lie that they were coerced or intimidated or browbeaten. And @PoliceNG and @inecnigeria, @AIT_Online, @ARISEtv, @KAFTAN_TV, @channelstv, @NTANewsNow, all witnessed it live.”

He noted that the vote buying was so open that journalists did not need to interview anybody to confirm what transpired.

“No one should pretend that they need someone to interview over this. It is in order to congratulate the buyers on their purchased ‘victory’ while shedding some tears for the sellers with the calvary elegy, ‘Father forgive them for they knoweth not what they do.’ God Bless Nigeria and may God guide Ondo State,” he submitted.