SDP presidential candidate vows to tackle poverty, insecurity, others

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has pledged to eradicate poverty and combat insecurity in the country if elected president in the next month’s election.

Prince Adebayo made this pledge during a presentation at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, in Lagos.

He said unless communities are secured from the scourge of banditry and terrorism, fighting poverty will be a wild goose’s chase.

This, he said, is because farmers had deserted their farms due to banditry and were forced to pay taxes to bandits to access their farms for planting and harvesting.

Prince Adebayo further said economic diplomacy would be his guiding framework for foreign policy.

SDP gov’ship candidate kicks as Lagos ‘exco’ defects to PDP

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said it has collapsed its structure into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and subsequently endorsed the party’s candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide, popularly known as Jandor.

Speaking at the official defection of the state SDP exco led by its chairman, Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka, the party said it is convinced that Jandor has the capacity to deliver the state.

At the reception, the former SDP chairman said she was attracted to the PDP with the emergence of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as the deputy governorship candidate of the party.

But SDP governorship candidate, Chief Kunle Uthman, in a chat with Daily Trust denied the defection of the exco, saying only the chairman and two exco members had defected.

He said the remaining 11 were strangers.