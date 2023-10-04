SDP disagrees with Kogi police over thuggery

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has described the allegations of thuggery and refusal to respond to the call of the Kogi State Police Command as…

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has described the allegations of thuggery and refusal to respond to the call of the Kogi State Police Command as false and an attempt to drag the image of its governorship candidate, Muritala Ajaka, in the mud.

This was disclosed at a press conference in Lokoja on Tuesday by Muritala Ajaka’s campaign organisation.

According to Alhassan Enape, Faruk Adejo-Audu, and Brigadier General Benjamin Ipiyomi who spoke on behalf of the party, the state police commissioner, CP Onuoha Benthrand, was economical with the truth in the unfolding drama in the state.

The party berated the state police command for calling its party flag bearer a lawless citizen and a lawbreaker who goes around with thugs in his campaigns.

“Our governorship candidate, Muritala Ajaka, respects the law of the land in his bid to become the governor of the state. He does not go around with thugs as alleged by the state police commissioner.

“The security around him was provided by the Inspector General of Police, when he requested for it, as it became obvious that his life was under threat.

“When the present administration prevented him from coming to campaign in the state and threatened to kill him, by all means by a series of events, he went to court and got an injunction to be given security cover and be allowed to go about his campaign peacefully.

“The court granted his request, restraining the police and other security agencies, including other parties involved, to stay off action, pending the determination of the case,” Enape said.

The party said, based on that ruling, it is imperative for him not to appear for any further investigation by the state police command over any pending issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...