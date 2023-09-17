SDGs: Gates Foundation calls for innovation, investment

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has said that innovation and investment could fuel progress, particularly in ending global epidemic of maternal and child mortality,…

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has said that innovation and investment could fuel progress, particularly in ending global epidemic of maternal and child mortality, especially as the world has collectively fallen short at the halfway point in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The foundation in its seventh annual Goalkeepers Report, signed by the co-Chairs, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gate, called for urgent action in achieving the report SDGs.

It noted that since 2016, progress in reducing global maternal mortality has stalled, and in some countries—including the United States—death rates have risen steadily.

“Across the world, nearly 800 women die in childbirth every day. Though deaths of children under 5 have continued to decline since the mid-2010s, the first month of a newborn’s life continues to be the most dangerous, accounting for almost half of all under-5 deaths today. An estimated 74% of child deaths happen during a baby’s first year,” it noted

The foundation highlighted new data that showed the potential of scaling up global access to seven innovations and practices that could address the leading causes of maternal and new-born deaths.

“By making new innovations accessible to those who need them most, two million additional lives can be saved by 2030 and 6.4 million lives by 2040.

“That’s two million families spared an unimaginable heartbreak and two million more people who can shape and enrich our world,’’ the reports said.

In their respective essays, French Gates and Gates acknowledged the global efforts between 2000 and 2015 that significantly improved the health of mothers and babies but pointed out that progress had stalled since COVID-19 pandemic.

They explained how the discovery of revolutionary information about maternal and child health in the last 10 years led to low-cost and easy-to-implement innovations and practices.

According to them, this revolutionary information can prevent and treat deadly childbirth complications such as postpartum haemorrhaging, infections and maternal anaemia.

They, therefore, called for immediate action to help put the world back on track to achieve the global goal of cutting the maternal mortality rate to less than 70 out of 100,000 births and newborn mortality to12 deaths per 1,000 live births by 2030.

“As is so often the case in global health, innovations aren’t making their way to the people who need them most like women in low-income countries.

“As well as black and indigenous women in high-income countries like the U.S, who are dying at three times the rate of white women. That needs to change.

“We have seen over and over again that when countries actually prioritise and invest in women’s health, they unleash a powerful engine for progress that can reduce poverty, advance gender equality and build resilient economies.

“Over the past decade, the field of child health has advanced faster and farther than I thought I’d see in my lifetime.

“If our delivery can keep pace with our learning; if researchers can continue developing new innovations and skilled health workers can get them to every mother and child who needs them; then more babies will survive those crucial first days,’’ they said.

The report suggested life-saving innovations and practices that could be delivered by midwives and birth attendants in communities, such as interventions capable of reducing haemorrhage, probiotics and multiple micronutrient supplements for infants and babies.

Others are a new one-time infusion of IV iron for women that replenishes iron, antenatal corticosteroids, Azithromycin and AI-enabled portable ultrasound that empowers nurses and midwives to monitor high-risk pregnancies.

