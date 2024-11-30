Scrap dealers sack Excos, inaugurate Caretaker Committee

The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN) has sacked its excos and inaugurated a caretaker committee.

The decision was taken at its National Executive Council meeting convened by the founding fathers and Board of Trustees (BoT) on Saturday, in Abuja.

Stakeholders and state executives from the 36 states of the federation attended the meeting.

A communiqué signed by Chairman, Caretaker Committee Representative, Board of Trustees, Representative, Founding Fathers, said that deliberations including the appointment of caretaker committee, withdrawal of court cases, reversion to the old constitution and strengthened fight against vandalism were arrived at during the meeting.

The communiqué reads, “Recognising the expiration of the tenure of the current EXCO led by John Obeh and the resulting leadership vacuum, a motion was moved and adopted to nominate and inaugurate a 13-member Caretaker Committee.

“The committee, with two members drawn from each of the six geopolitical zones, will steer the affairs of the Union for three months and organize a National Delegate Conference (NDC) to hold elections.

“All warring factions and groups with ongoing court cases were directed and agreed to withdraw such cases to ensure a peaceful and smooth NDC.

“Due to the numerous anomalies in the newly revised constitution, it was resolved that the Union will revert to the old constitution pending further review after the election.

“The Union reaffirmed its commitment to combat vandalism across all states and local governments. All state chairmen agreed to take this directive down to the local government level with the slogan “No to Vandalism.”

The union unanimously resolved to implement an “Operation Flush Out” against illegal ticketing and extortion on roads nationwide.

However, the new caretaker committee, in collaboration with the BoT and Founding Fathers, will review and update the membership of the BoT and Founding Fathers to align with the union’s goals.