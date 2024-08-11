S’Court Judgement: The last has not been heard about LG Autonomy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that even with the Supreme Court judgement on Local Government Autonomy in the country, the last has not…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that even with the Supreme Court judgement on Local Government Autonomy in the country, the last has not been heard about the issue.

The main opposition party also said it is reviewing the reactions trailing the decision of the Supreme Court judgement, saying that it will be difficult to separate the State government from the local government councils.

The party made its position known through its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, while addressing a press conference at the party Headquarters on Sunday.

Answering a question on the position of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on the Supreme Court judgement, Ologunagba said, “We believe that if there are reforms to be made on the local government, it should be done in conjunction with the governors, not by the fiat of the federal government.

“But, of course, I believe that will not be the end of the matter as we speak because the people who have a responsibility for the local government are the governors.

“The federal government doesn’t see people in my village; it is the governors. Therefore, if there are concerns, then it should be in conjunction with the local government so that the benefits can go to the people, not by some fiat.

“The law does not attempt the impossible. When it does, it will fall face down. I believe that we haven’t seen the end of that with respect to local government administration.

“The state government has responsibility. If there is a problem in the local government, they won’t call the federal government; they will call the state government.

“So there must be that understanding that the state government has a duty, has a responsibility, and what you can work on is the best way to allow for the efficiency of that state government, with the governors and the constitution provided for local government joint accounts.

“The constitution provided for it—the federal government didn’t provide for it. So at what point does it become negative?

Again, these are issues that are ongoing. As a party, we are going to have more conversations. We are going to talk to our governors more and find out.

“I believe that ultimately the governors have a substantial role to play with regard to administering local government because it’s right there in their laps. I mean it with all sense of responsibility, I do not think we have seen the end of that.”

The PDP spokesman said the concern of the party is very clear, because, “local governments are related to the state because they are closer to it.

“Now, as a party, we are reviewing those positions of the Supreme Court with concern. And I will say this—the fact that the federal government is trying to create another bureaucracy that would be corrupt or deviant in local government control, we think that would be another recipe for trouble.”