S’Court judgement: LG chairmen now have no choice but to perform, says ALGON president

In this interview, the National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and the current chairman of Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Aminu Muazu Maifata, said following the recent judgement of the Supreme Court, revenues accruing to local government councils across the country would be used judiciously, adding that governance at the grassroots would not be business as usual.

How would you describe the recent Supreme Court judgement on local government autonomy?

It is normal. And since it has come as a pronouncement by the highest court in Nigeria, we are bound to obey the order and work towards the full implementation of all the ingredients contained in the judgement. That is the position of the ALGON. As we all know, our principals in the Governors Forum made similar pronouncements accepting the judgement.

Moreover, the generality of Nigerians overwhelmingly accepted the verdict and gave their support and promised to assist in its implementation. They are waiting for the outcome of this ruling, which everybody knows is going to bring more dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

Are the local governments fully prepared for this autonomy?

Local government councils are fully prepared. It was the major reason we called for a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on July 26, 2024 in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. During the meeting, we reminded ourselves of the expectations from Nigerians and our leaders regarding the judgement of the Supreme Court.

We told ourselves the truth – that we need to improve our conduct and spirit in doing the work we clamoured for through the people’s verdict and the Almighty Allah has given us. We are fully prepared. You saw the caliber of people who were here.

When you go to each state you would find the same caliber of local government chairmen, who are well grounded and sound. They will not have any difficulty in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities. I am giving you this assurance.

We have vowed to work towards improving the lives of people at the grassroots. I want to assure you that we also agreed to make efficient use of resources that would come to our various local government councils. We will channel those resources towards implementing laudable programmes and projects and tackling challenges at the grassroots. So, we are ready and will not let our people down.

The Supreme Court also ruled that it is illegal to dissolve elected council officers and set up caretaker committees. Will that enhance the autonomy of the councils?

Definitely. It has been in the Constitution, but along the line, there have been a lot of deliberate breaches. The pronouncement has reawakened everyone of us to the fact that elected executives and legislators of a local government council cannot be dissolved overnight.

What hitherto obtained was that whenever there was a change of baton at the state level, the governor would just decide to dissolve elected local government chairmen and councillors, even if they had more years to spend in office. This judgement will put a stop to that.

In fact, it will strengthen democracy at the local government level as a council chairman knows that he has a responsibility based on his tenure.

What are the structures on ground to ensure the success of this autonomy?

First of all, as we said, we are going to undertake capacity building of the legislative arm and the executive of various local governments across the country. Performance will be taken seriously. We will bring skillful resource persons that will speak on issues that will strengthen the local government administration. These are some of the key areas we need to start tackling immediately.

It is believed that governors control state electoral commissions, and that is why only candidates of ruling parties win various local government elections. Due to this reservation, some people have suggested that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or another independent body be set up to conduct local government elections. What is your take on that?

There are two sides to this. First, we want local government elections to be conducted centrally as this will give it more credibility. We also want the same four-year tenure, just like governors and the president. We want transparency at the local government level.

But if state electoral commissions are to conduct the elections, then we must put a policy in place that would monitor and ensure transparent and acceptable exercise at the local government level, in such a way that the results would be subjected to national legal apparatus. Local government elections should have a national outlook in terms of the conduct and even adjudication.

This is important so that nobody can just wake up and manipulate or manufacture results and force them on the people.

Is there a mechanism to monitor the finances of councils?

Before undertaking any expenditure at the end of the year, we normally prepare a budget and present to the legislative arm for assent. And when it comes to expenditure, we have what we call F and GPC, where we have to sit and approve expenditures above the chairman’s limit.

That’s why I emphasised on capacity building for the legislature. Once we know this, we know what we are doing and our limit. And we would know what to do and how to do it. Frankly speaking, by so doing, there will be checks and balances. And when we know that at the end of the day there are other bodies and even the masses looking up to see what we are going to do or what we are doing with the resources that might have accrued to each local government, it will not be business as usual.

With this autonomy, if you go to the platform of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission you would assess every allocation that goes to local government councils across the country. So, local government chairmen won’t have any alternative than to sit up and do the right thing because all eyes are on us. That is enough check to make the chairmen perform.

From feelers you have received, do you think your colleagues and others would support a constitutional amendment for the INEC or another independent body to take over the functions of state electoral commissions?

In fact, it is better to use an electoral body that has garnered a lot of experience. If state electoral commissions would not be there, it is better to allow the INEC to conduct elections at the local government level because we know the commission is in every local government area. They have the experience and know how to recruit. They have all the data, so I think using them would serve better when the time comes.

Do you envisage any challenge?

I don’t envisage any challenge for now because people have become more aware and enlightened. State houses of assembly are also ready for change because everybody wants to see that local governments in the country are fully functional. They should be able to carry out their constitutional responsibilities efficiently. Everyone in the country wants to see a total restoration of local government councils as it used to be during the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s. I don’t think there would be any challenge that cannot be surmounted.