S’Court fixes Friday for ruling on PDP suit to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

The Supreme Court has slated May 26 for judgment in a suit seeking the disqualification of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the vice president-election, Kashim…

The Supreme Court has slated May 26 for judgment in a suit seeking the disqualification of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the vice president-election, Kashim Shettima.

The suit was brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through their counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) alleging that Shettima had double nomination as senatorial candidate and later presidential running mate.

The party wants the apex court to upturn the verdict of the Court of Appeal which dismissed the appeal on the grounds of locus standi.

The PDP wants the apex court to hear the matter on its merit and determine the grounds set out for the suit.