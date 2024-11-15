✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Scores injured, vehicles destroyed as gas explodes in Katsina community

A truck conveying gas cylinders exploded in Magama community, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, on Friday, leaving scores of people injured and causing damage to vehicles and houses.

Sources said the incident occurred at a filling station ‘Walidan,’ where products suspected to be smuggled into the country from Niger Republic were kept.

A resident of Magama, Aliyu Muhammad, said, “The tragedy happened when a truck loaded with gas cylinders was parked at the filling station for days.

“Seven vehicles were burnt, two houses, including the building which housed the filling station and one other house were damaged,” Muhammad said, adding that that many people sustained injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu said, “Today, November 15th, 2024, at about 0845hrs, a loud explosion was heard by police operatives attached to Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters. Responding promptly, the DPO led operatives, in collaboration with the military, to the scene.

“Upon arrival, operatives found a truck loaded with gas cylinders engulfed in flames at Tamal filling station along Kagadama – Magamar Jibia road, Jibia LGA. The joint team swiftly deployed preventive measures to protect lives and minimize property damage, successfully quenching the fire.”

Aliyu said six vehicles were significantly affected by the fire incident, but fortunately, no lives were lost.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Police Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, has directed a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. Further developments will be communicated as the investigation proceeds,” Aliyu said.

