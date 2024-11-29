Scores feared dead as boat capsizes in Kogi

A boat reportedly carrying over 200 passengers en route from Dambo-Ebuchi community in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State capsized on Friday on River Niger, killing unspecified number of passengers.

The victims, said to be mostly market women, were on their way to a popular market in Niger State when the incident occurred.

Locals in the area said the boat developed a fault and sank shortly after it took off from a local jetty in the community.

SPONSOR AD

“The boat belonged to one Musa Dangana, and was carrying over 200 passengers, mostly market women and farm labourers who were on their way to the Katcha weekly market in Niger State from Kogi,” a local who identified himself simply as Abubakar, said.

It was learnt that eight bodies had been recovered so far, while search and rescue operations were being intensified to locate the remaining passengers.

A reliable source in the National Inland Waterways (NIWA) confirmed the incident, saying, the victims were mostly market women from Kogi on their way to a market located in Niger State.

The source added that investigation into the incident was ongoing and an official statement would be issued.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Williams Aya, did not respond to calls or text messages when contacted.