Sciences: 100 Sokoto students get foreign scholarship to India

“Even in my dream, I have never thought of going abroad for my studies but God in His infinite mercy has made it possible for someone to sponsor me to India for studies out of generosity, said Muhammad Salisu Gatawa.

Gatawa is one of the 57 Sokoto state students that are beneficiaries of Senator Ibrahim Lamido foreign scholarships to India.

He said: “It all started like a dream, but as God designed it, here we are at Abuja Airport for our trip to India for studies. Alhamdulillah. All I would have to say is that we will reciprocate this precious gesture by concentrating on our studies.”

Another beneficiary, Abubakar Isa said when his credentials were collected for onward transmission to the committee saddled with responsibility of screening eligible students, he never took it serious because it is not the first time politicians are collecting their papers under the guise of scholarship.

“But some days after, I was called for the screening and later informed that I was qualified for the scholarship. Even at that I wasn’t convinced it is real until when I was asked to get prepared for the trip,” he said

These are the assertions of two out of the 57 Sokoto indigene students in the first batch sponsored to India for studies by the Senator.

While bidding the students farewell, before their departure to India though the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Senator Ibrahim Lamido representing Sokoto East, said no fewer than 100 Sokoto indigene students are expected to benefit from the foreign scholarship scheme this year.

Lamido said admission has already been secured for the beneficiaries to study sciences and engineering courses at two reputable Indian institutions, Geeta and MJR Universities respectively.

The beneficiaries were sponsored to study pharmacy, physiotherapy, medical laboratory technology, engineering, computer science, software engineering, cyber security and machine learning among other related courses.