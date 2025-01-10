School explosion: We’ve beefed up security in FCT — Minister

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has assured residents of the territory that the authorities are working tirelessly to ensure their safety.

The minister, who led a team of security agents to the Kuchikuyi community in Bwari Area Council, said security measures have been strengthened.

Those who accompanied the FCT Minister of State to the scene included the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, Commander Guards Brigade, Brig-Gen. A.O. Onasanya, and FCT Sector Commander NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu.

SPONSOR AD

Others include Commander Naval Unit Abuja, Commodore T.S. Lengaya, Chairman Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, and FCT Director of Security, Mallam Adamu Gwary, amongst other security chiefs.

Mahmoud also called on residents to remain vigilant and not give in to fear, stressing that they should cooperate with security agencies and support one another as a community.

According to her, “We understand the fear and concern that recent events may have caused.

“Please, know that the authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

“Investigations are underway, and heightened security measures have been put in place to prevent any further incidents.

“During this time, let us remain vigilant but not give in to fear. Stay informed through verified sources, cooperate with security agencies, and support one another as a community.

“Our sympathy goes to those affected, and we urge you to remain calm and go about your normal businesses.”

She, further stressed the need to be security conscious, with a call on residents to “know your neighbour,” adding that such security measures could help to identify criminals within the communities.

It could be recalled that the FCT Police Command had linked three suspects to the Monday afternoon bomb explosion that rocked a village in the Byazhin area of Kubwa.

The suspects, who were killed in the explosion, were said to have visited the Kuchikuyi community in Byazhin, from Katsina, to see the owner of the Islamic school, Tsangayar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School, where the incident took place.

The command also confirmed that the explosion occurred on January 6, 2025, at approximately 11am, killing two men.