The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has raised concerns over the extended closure of schools in Bauchi, Katsina, Kano and Kebbi states during the Ramadan fasting, warning that it violates students’ constitutional rights and jeopardises educational progress in the country.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Sunday in a statement he signed, expressed concern over the lack of inclusivity in the decision-making process and its disproportionate impact on non-Muslim students.

He said the five-week shutdown, from late February to early April 2025, affects all public and private educational institutions, including nursery, primary, secondary, and tertiary levels in the affected states.

Daily Trust reports that the Bauchi State Ministry of Education recently released the 2024/2025 academic calendar, outlining key dates for the second and third terms.

According to the schedule, the second term which began on January 6, 2025, was set to run for 11 weeks, with a mid-term break from 1 March to 5 March, extending until April 6, when academic activities are expected to resume.

The development led to some criticisms, however, the ministry maintained that the changes in the academic schedule are part of a structured approach to balancing education with religious and cultural observances.

While some argue that such scheduling prioritises religious observances over education, potentially affecting students in the long run; others, however, defended the move, asserting that the adjustment aligns with the curriculum’s structure.

Speaking on the matter in his statement, Archbishop Okoh said education is a fundamental right and urged the governors of the affected states to reconsider this policy to promote equity and national cohesion.

“While we honour the religious diversity of our nation and recognize the significance of faith, these decisions raise serious issues of equity, educational continuity and the welfare of all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

“Globally, nations like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – where Islam is central and Ramadan deeply revered – do not shut down schools for the entire fasting period. Instead, they adapt schedules, shortening hours or offering flexibility, to balance education with religious practice. If these Islamic heartlands can maintain this equilibrium, Nigeria’s northern states should strive for similar pragmatism. A month-long closure, or five weeks in Bauchi’s case, is excessive and departs from sensible precedent,” he said.

He, therefore urged Governors Bala Mohammed, Dikko Umar Radda, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and Nasir Idris to open channels of dialogue with key stakeholders to reassess these directives and pursue inclusive solutions.

Okoh also threatened that should these rights face further jeopardy or dialogue fail to deliver justice, CAN is prepared to seek legal recourse, by pursuing restraining orders through the courts to safeguard the constitutional rights to education and freedom of conscience.