Scholarship: Gov Uba Sani Has Improved Access – Ex Sec

Governor Uba Sani has introduced policies at the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board, which have enabled students from humble backgrounds to obtain sponsorship with ease.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Professor Yahya Saleh Ibrahim who spoke to newsmen on Sunday, disclosed that the Governor has ordered the removal of tax clearance as a requirement for accessing scholarship.

Prof Ibrahim also said that although the writing of essays is still a requirement to access scholarship, it is however done ‘’to determine areas of students’ weakness that require support.’’

He further disclosed that Governor Uba Sani has created seven Scholarship Awards Zonal Units to make it easier for students in rural areas to be screened.

According to the Executive Secretary, these zonal units have eased the burden of coming to the Board’s headquarters in Kaduna and the associated congestion.

The Governor has also provided 30 computers to the various units to simplify the application process, he said, adding that the units comprise Zaria, Kafanchan, Kachia, Pambegua, Makarfi, Kaduna-North and Kaduna South zones.

He also said that the Board now conducts on-the-spot scholarship enrolments for indigenous citizens across tertiary institutions, adding that this effort has ‘’enlisted over 4330 potential beneficiaries awaiting disbursement.’’

Prof Ibrahim disclosed that ‘’ a total of 3,397) students have been awarded local scholarships from May 2023 to date. Thirty students have benefitted from the third-party Tertiary Education Loans.’’

The Board has also ‘’secured 50 scholarships for Secondary School students, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, for indigent students from the Indomie Noodles DOFIL Company Kaduna.’’

According to him, ‘’the inclusion of government special scholarship intervention programs for innovation, aviation, meritorious, underprivileged, and People with Special needs (PLWD) students, in the state is in the heart of His Excellency’s agenda.’’

The Executive Secretary maintained that Governor Uba Sani has given employment to the six medical students that recently graduated from Cuba and 14 of their counterparts who passed out from Uganda.

Professor Ibrahim further said that the 14 nursing graduates from Uganda ‘’ were all automatically employed into the Kaduna State civil service by His Excellency the Governor of Kaduna State.’’