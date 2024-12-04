scholars, disciples differ on sanusi’s removal as khalifa tijjaniyya

There is uneasy calm as a result of a letter from Senegal announcing the removal of the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sunusi as Khalifa Tijjaniyya.

The letter read: The leadership of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement in Africa, under Sheikh Mahy Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass, has announced the removal of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Khalifa of Tijjaniyya in Nigeria.”

This development was disclosed in an official statement signed by Sheikh Mahy Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass and circulated to journalists and Tijjaniyya members across Nigeria on November 26, 2024.

SPONSOR AD

According to the statement, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been relieved of his position with immediate effect and the office of the Khalifa of Tijjaniyya in Nigeria has been dissolved.

The statement further said Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi will now oversee all activities of the Tijjaniyya sect in Nigeria, with the support of Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh Al-Husaini.

This decision is seen as a significant shift in the leadership structure of the Tijjaniyya movement in the country.

Some Tijjaniyya scholars and adherents, who spoke on the matter differ, though majority are cautious as any comment might adversely affect the unity of Tijjaniyya adherents in the country.

Khalifa or Khalifah (caliph in English) means “successor”, “ruler” or “leader”. It most commonly refers to the leader of a caliphate, but is also used as a title among various Islamic religious groups.

Disciples of Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani, as in many other parts of the Muslim world, are succeeded by their descendants, which means the term, Khalifa, does not indicate a claim to the caliphate but rather of a successor of the sect.

Those with knowledge of the sect said the position of the Tijjaniyya Khalifa in Nigeria has been a subject of controversy since the death of a former Emir of Kano, Sir Muhammadu Sanusi, who was appointed by Shehu Ibrahim Nyass when he was removed from the throne of Kano in 1963.

The title was conferred on the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, who is a grandson of the former emir, after his dethronement as emir in March 2020.

It was reported that Shehu Mahiy while conferring the title on Emir Muhammadu Sunusi II also directed him to work closely with Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and Sheikh Sheriff Ibrahim Saleh. This arrangement continued until the reinstatement of Sanusi as the 16th emir of Kano early this year.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the spokesman of Sheikh Mahiy in Nigeria and Africa, Sayyadi Ibrahim Dahiru Usman Bauchi, confirmed the suspension of the office of khalifa Tijjaniyya in Nigeria.

“This is true. After the document was written and it was read, to Khalifa who signed and stamped it and then he said that the document should be sent to the brothers,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said the decision was taken because the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has returned to his throne and it was decided to remove the office completely.

“Only those who are the elders and have the symbols in their hands, like Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and Maulana Sheikh Sherif Ibrahim Saleh and other respected Tijjaniyya scholars will continue to lead the sect, since they are our guides in this world and the hereafter. This is done for unity and not to disrespect Emir Sunusi or honour anyone,’’ he said.

He said it was also observed that the emir was paying more attention to his royal duties than his role as leader of the sect.

Giving the background to the decision, Sayyid Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi said it followed the disagreement between some factions of the sect over the conduct of the observance of the birthday of the Prophet last year. “We advised Sheikh Nyass that to ensure peace and unity there was the need to reconsider how the leaders of the sect were being appointed.

“We pointed out that the first Khalifa, Muhammad Sanusi I, was appointed only after he was dethroned and when he died there was a debate on whether Emir Ado Bayero should take over the title but no decision was taken.’’

He recalled that the late Kano businessman, Mallam Ishaqa Rabiu, was also conferred with the title, which he got from Morocco and was endorsed by the authorities in Senegal, which is the headquarters of the Tijjaniyya sect. There was also a tussle for the title after his death, he added.

He said another reason for the tussle for the title was that it has been politicised and those who have deep knowledge about it have been sidelined.

“So we decided that it is time to unite the sect and the issue of appointing a khalifa should be suspended. Sheikh Mahiy Nyass should be the only Khalifa. This is what obtains in Cameroon and Mauritania,’’ Sayyid Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi said.

He said Shehu Mahiy accepted the advice and was asked to travel to Senegal to collect a letter that endorsed the decision.

“Now, the Tijjaniyya sect is in the hands of Shehu Dahiru Bauchi, Sheikh Sheriff Ibrahim Saleh and other scholars.’’

He advised people to fear Allah and stop interfering in issues that are the exclusive preserve of scholars.

“Some people, who are supporters of Emir Sunusi II, are showing their disagreement with the position taken. But that is the position that Khalifa Mahiy took to dissolve the office in Nigeria and it was dissolved. We did it for peace and unity.’’

However, the deputy spokesman of Sheikh Muhammadul Mahiy, Sayyadi Tijjani Sani Auwalu, disagreed with the position of Sayyadi Ibrahim Sheikh Dahiru. He accused him of doing everything to cause disunity, confusion and chaos in Kano, and asked scholars to fear Allah.

Tijjani alleged that Sayyadi Ibrahim was sponsored by some people to do the job. This allegation was, however, denied by Sayyadi Ibrahim Dahiru.

Worried by the trend of events, one of the respected scholars of the sect in Kano, Sheikh Tijjani Bala Kalarawi, cautioned his colleagues not to allow friction and disagreement between two former governors of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to divide them.

He advised them to tread with caution, to fear Allah and not do anything that will touch the unity of the adherents.

Daily Trust correspondent reports that many supporters of Emir Sunusi II, who do not want to be quoted, also disagree with the authenticity of the letter said to have been issued by the leaders in Senegal.

An Islamic scholar in Bauchi, Mallam Ahmad Tijjani, said usually the title in Tijjaniyya was given to the most knowledgeable person, a person who works for the spread and propagation of Islam and tariqa and a person who has the fear of Allah.

“In fact the most pious person is the one that is given the title of Muqaddam, or Khalifa or Sheikh. But presently people started playing with this title, trying to make it look like it is for the wealthy or a political appointment which is not good,’’ he said.