Scholars converge on Borno to give ‘Almajiri’ chance for better life

Islamic scholars and other stakeholders have converged on Maiduguri, Borno State capital, to upscale a strategy that will give ‘Almajiri’ a chance for a better life.

The 2-day summit titled: Almajiri Education Reform Summit, aims to provide the stakeholders with a platform to discuss innovative strategies to integrate Tsangaya into the mainstream of Nigeria’s basic formal education system.

Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, while inaugurating the Summit in Maiduguri, emphasized the need to address the root causes of insecurity through the provision of education for all citizens of Borno.

“The Sangaya Reform is a great development and will give Almajiri a better chance in life, particularly the introduction of integrating western education, vocational, numeracy and literacy skills into the centers, which are also described as Almajiri and Islamic schools,” he said

Zulum noted that improper teaching of Islamic studies contributed to the emergence of Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

“To curtail the adverse effects associated with Almajiri education; Borno State Government has established the Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, introducing a unified curriculum for Sangaya and Islamic schools.

“We also established Higher Islamic Colleges that cater specifically to Almajiri children, blending religious and secular curricula and equipping them with skills vital for their personal development and future employment opportunities,” he added.

Executive Secretary of National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Commission, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris, sought government support to open special centers for the training of Arabic, English and skills to memorizers of holy Quran.

“We realized that, in Tsangaya, you will find people that memorized the Qur’an but don’t understand Arabic. So it’s easy for someone to convince them with the wrong interpretation.

“We were in talks with Universities in Egypt, Madina, Sudan and Malaysia who are willing to enroll them for degree after they undergo a one year program from our centers. We will teach them Arabic, English and vocation,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Borno State Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, Shiekh Arabi Abulfatahi, commended the governor for revitalizing Tsangaya Education in Borno.

“We wouldn’t have been where we are today without your unflinching support,” he said.

The guest speakers, Professor Mustapha Gwadabe from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Professor Mohammed Alhaji from the University of Maiduguri, observed that the Tsangaya system has sustained the informal education settings in northern Nigeria for over a century.

They both called on the stakeholders to come up with a strategy that will address the system without losing the religious value.

“For instance, not every street child is Almajiri, some children sleep in their parents homes but waste the whole day begging on the streets,” said Prof Gwadabe.

Other participants were: Education stakeholders, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Media and community advocates.