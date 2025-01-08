Scheffler pulls out of another PGA Tour event

Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from a PGA Tour event in California next week to continue his rehabilitation from the hand injury he sustained preparing Christmas dinner.

The world number one said in a story on his Instagram, external account he will skip The American Express tournament in La Quinta from 16 to 18 January to “give my injury more time to heal”.

“After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week’s American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal. I am still hopeful to begin my 2025 season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am,” he wrote.

Scheffler required surgery on the palm of his right hand over the festive period after he suffered a puncture wound from broken glass.

The 28-year-old American has already missed the opening tournament of the campaign at The Sentry last week and will also sit out this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

He has now targeted the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which starts on 30 January, for his comeback.

Scheffler won nine titles last year including the Masters and the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics and was named PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2024, having recorded seven victories – the most by any player in a calendar year since Tiger Woods in 2007.