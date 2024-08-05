Scheffler powers to dramatic Olympic golf title

Scottie Scheffler claimed the men’s golf gold medal on his Olympic debut with a thrilling victory over Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood on Sunday. The American world…

Scottie Scheffler claimed the men’s golf gold medal on his Olympic debut with a thrilling victory over Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood on Sunday.

The American world No 1 secured his seventh win of the year with a course record-equalling 62 at Le Golf National to edge out silver medallist Fleetwood on 19-under-par for the tournament.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama had to settle for bronze on 17-under after a dramatic final round that saw several players challenge for the medals.

Jon Rahm sat four shots ahead after 10 holes but fell away badly to finish tied-fifth with Rory McIlroy, whose hopes were dashed by a double-bogey on the 15th.

Reigning champion Xander Schauffele, who was tied for the overnight lead with Rahm, dropped out of contention with a three-over back nine.

Frenchman Victor Perez delighted the home fans with a stunning surge through the field but finished in fourth place despite his 63, which included a run of four birdies and an eagle in the space of five holes.

Meanwhile, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin won Taiwan’s first gold of the Paris Olympics on Sunday when they beat their top-seeded Chinese opponents to retain their men’s doubles title.

The Taiwanese pair, who are unseeded, beat Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-17, 18-21, 21-19 in an epic encounter at La Chapelle Arena.

Lee and Wang became the first men’s doubles pair to retain the Olympic title.