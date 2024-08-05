✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Scheffler powers to dramatic Olympic golf title

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler claimed the men’s golf gold medal on his Olympic debut with a thrilling victory over Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood on Sunday.

The American world No 1 secured his seventh win of the year with a course record-equalling 62 at Le Golf National to edge out silver medallist Fleetwood on 19-under-par for the tournament.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama had to settle for bronze on 17-under after a dramatic final round that saw several players challenge for the medals.

Jon Rahm sat four shots ahead after 10 holes but fell away badly to finish tied-fifth with Rory McIlroy, whose hopes were dashed by a double-bogey on the 15th.

Reigning champion Xander Schauffele, who was tied for the overnight lead with Rahm, dropped out of contention with a three-over back nine.

Frenchman Victor Perez delighted the home fans with a stunning surge through the field but finished in fourth place despite his 63, which included a run of four birdies and an eagle in the space of five holes.

Meanwhile, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin won Taiwan’s first gold of the Paris Olympics on Sunday when they beat their top-seeded Chinese opponents to retain their men’s doubles title.

The Taiwanese pair, who are unseeded, beat Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-17, 18-21, 21-19 in an epic encounter at La Chapelle Arena.

Lee and Wang became the first men’s doubles pair to retain the Olympic title.

 

