Scam Alert: We don’t operate social media accounts – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised alarm over a LinkedIn account purportedly owned by the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede,

In a statement, JAMB Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the fake account had been sending friend requests to members of the public.

He described such as a ploy initiated with the sole aim of defrauding gullible members of the public.

“The Board wishes to state that Prof. Is-haq Oloyede does not own or operate any social media account and neither has he asked anybody to open or manage one on his behalf,” the statement read.

While noting that LinkedIn is a social networking site designed specifically for the business community. As such, it should be noted that the goal of the site is to enable registered users to connect with people they know and trust professionally, he said, Prof. Oloyede does not belong to this class of individuals nor intend to join.