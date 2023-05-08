Saudi club offers Messi £260m

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, Lionel Messi, has been offered around £260 million a year deal to join Saudi Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal. Messi is prepared…

Messi is prepared to wait until the end of the season before deciding his next step.

The offer for the Argentina captain has been on the table for over a month yet he is in no rush to accept it.

Instead Messi is concentrating on the season’s finale with PSG, despite his current two week suspension, and wants to end the campaign with the French league title.

According to reports in Spain, the 35-year-old World Cup winner will depart PSG at the end of the season and is expected to snub Barcelona and head to the Middle East.

Messi will accept the proposal tabled by the four-time Asian Champions League winners and follow his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi, El Chiringuito TV reported.

Last week it emerged that Messi will end his two-season stay in Paris at the end of the campaign, with Barcelona’s interest no secret and MLS club Inter Miami also linked.

Messi, who has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, had requested to travel to the Arab gulf to honour his sponsorship deal.

Sporting director Luis Campos and Galtier gave him approval to go only if PSG win or draw, but not a defeat.

However, following the 3-1 defeat to Lorient, Messi flew to Saudi Arabia without asking again for permission, meaning he could not attend training on Monday.

Messi will miss the Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio but may return for the match against Auxerre on 21 May. PSG are top of the standings with 75 points from 33 matches.