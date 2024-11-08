Saudi Arabia provides $80m aid to Gaza

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Thursday said it has allocated over $80m to support long-term aid projects in Gaza.

In a statement, it said the funds, channelled through partnerships with major international organisations such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian Refugees, the World Food Programme (WFP), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Palestinian Red Crescent Society, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), target critical sectors including food security, health, water and sanitation, shelter, and emergency response.

“This funding aims to create sustainable support systems that will continue to aid Gaza’s population even after immediate crisis relief has been delivered, laying the foundation for longer-term recovery,” the statement said.

It added that it has also intensified aid efforts in Lebanon and Sudan, through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) by delivering critical aid to vulnerable populations in order to face challenges with renewed hope and resilience.

“In Gaza, where humanitarian needs have reached critical levels as a result of Israeli war, KSrelief has launched one of its most extensive relief campaigns to date. Over 54 aid planes and 8 ships have been dispatched, loaded with emergency food, medical supplies, shelter materials, and a wide range of logistical support items,” it said.

It said among the specific aid resources are 20 ambulances, 30 electricity generators, and 10 water tanks, all designed to provide immediate relief to those affected by the ongoing Israel war on Gaza.

“Additionally, KSrelief has distributed 39,200 ready-to-eat meals to help meet immediate nutritional needs for families facing severe food shortages.

“In Lebanon, where an economic collapse has placed immense pressure on innocent civilians, KSrelief has increased its humanitarian outreach to alleviate hardship.

“KSrelief’s twenty aid plane arrived in Beirut, carrying essential food, medical, and shelter supplies to provide relief to vulnerable communities across the country.

“Lebanon’s economic crisis due to Israel air strikes has led to widespread shortages in food, fuel, and healthcare services, impacting millions and worsening living conditions.”

“Furthermore, as Sudan grapples with the effects of prolonged conflict and displacement, KSrelief has sent 13 planes and 31 relief vessels loaded with vital resources, including food supplies, health equipment, shelter materials, and other essential non-food items.

“This aid, totaling over $118 million, underscores Saudi Arabia’s dedication to supporting Sudanese families affected by instability and ensuring that they have access to critical resources needed for survival and recovery.”