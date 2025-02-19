saudi arabia gifts nigeria 100 tons of date

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Abuja has held an official ceremony to distribute 100 tons of dates to Nigeria as part of its annual humanitarian relief efforts. In a statement, it said the initiative, facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), aims to support vulnerable families across the country and strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.
During the ceremony, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, His Excellency Faisal bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, conveyed the Kingdom’s dedication to humanitarian causes.
He expressed his profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for their unwavering support in providing aid to Muslims and underserved communities worldwide.
He emphasised that Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering Islamic solidarity and providing relief to those in need.
- 2,190 repentant terrorists reintegrated in 9 years – Military
- ITTF Africa restructures committees to drive new agenda
Ambassador Al-Ghamdi explained that this year’s distribution includes 50 tons of dates for Abuja and another 50 tons for Kano, continuing Saudi Arabia’s tradition of assisting Nigeria through humanitarian donations.
He noted that the initiative represents the Kingdom’s broader mission to uplift Muslim communities, alleviate suffering, and promote unity, particularly during significant religious periods such as Ramadan.
The Embassy, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian organisations, will ensure the proper distribution of the dates so that they reach the most vulnerable families in various regions of Nigeria.
Ambassador Al-Ghamdi reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Nigeria across multiple sectors, particularly in humanitarian and Islamic affairs.
Saudi Arabia has been a longstanding partner in providing humanitarian aid to nations across the globe, including Nigeria. The Kingdom’s continued efforts in supporting food security and welfare initiatives exemplify its role as a global leader in charitable and humanitarian endeavours.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.