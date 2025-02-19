saudi arabia gifts nigeria 100 tons of date

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Abuja has held an official ceremony to distribute 100 tons of dates to Nigeria as part of its annual humanitarian relief efforts. In a statement, it said the initiative, facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), aims to support vulnerable families across the country and strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

During the ceremony, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, His Excellency Faisal bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, conveyed the Kingdom’s dedication to humanitarian causes.

He expressed his profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for their unwavering support in providing aid to Muslims and underserved communities worldwide.

He emphasised that Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering Islamic solidarity and providing relief to those in need.

Ambassador Al-Ghamdi explained that this year’s distribution includes 50 tons of dates for Abuja and another 50 tons for Kano, continuing Saudi Arabia’s tradition of assisting Nigeria through humanitarian donations.

He noted that the initiative represents the Kingdom’s broader mission to uplift Muslim communities, alleviate suffering, and promote unity, particularly during significant religious periods such as Ramadan.

The Embassy, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian organisations, will ensure the proper distribution of the dates so that they reach the most vulnerable families in various regions of Nigeria.

Ambassador Al-Ghamdi reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Nigeria across multiple sectors, particularly in humanitarian and Islamic affairs.

Saudi Arabia has been a longstanding partner in providing humanitarian aid to nations across the globe, including Nigeria. The Kingdom’s continued efforts in supporting food security and welfare initiatives exemplify its role as a global leader in charitable and humanitarian endeavours.