Sarkin Sasa dies at 125; Makinde, others mourn

The remains of Sarkin Sasa, Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, who passed away at the age of 125, were laid to rest on Sunday at his residence in the Sasa community, Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State. His burial took place precisely at 1:45 pm.

Until his passing, Sarkin Sasa served as the Chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers across the 17 Southern States of Nigeria.

To swiftly address the leadership vacancy, his son, Ahmed Haruna (Ciroma), was unanimously chosen as the new Sarkin Sasa by the family and the traditional councils of the 17 Southern States, according to Punch.

During a meeting on Sunday, a committee was formed to officially communicate the decision to the Olubadan of Ibadanland ahead of the formal turbaning of the new Sarkin Sasa, which will take place during the seventh-day Fidau prayer for the late leader.

Confirming the development, the Speaker of the Arewa Traditional Rulers, Suleiman Rabiu, stated that leaders from all 17 states attended both the burial and the meeting to nominate the late Maiyasin’s successor.

“We have nominated Ciroma, one of the late leader’s children. Other children and over 100 leaders from the southern states were present during the process,” Punch quoted Rabiu as saying.

He further stressed the unity among the late leader’s children, stating, “Even before this, we have taught them that they must support whoever becomes the next Sarkin Sasa.

“He must also not turn himself into a beggar or use the position to extort money from people.”

Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, described Maiyasin Katsina’s passing as the end of a significant era.

In a statement by his Special Assistant (Print Media), Moses Alao, Makinde extended condolences to the late monarch’s family and the entire Hausa/Fulani community in the state.

Makinde recalled meeting the late Sarkin before assuming office as governor, saying, “On behalf of the government and the good people of Oyo State, I express my deepest sympathies to the Hausa/Fulani community over the passing of Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, the Sarkin Sasa Sardaunan Yamma. His passing at 125 marks the close of a remarkable era.”

Similarly, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, representing Oyo South Senatorial District, expressed deep sorrow over the monarch’s death, describing him as a towering leader and a staunch advocate of good governance.