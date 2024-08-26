Sarkin Gobir murder: 18 youth associations to drag Sokoto gov’t to ICC

Eighteen Youth Associations under the auspices of African Youth for Conflict Resolution and Prevention have threatened to drag the Sokoto state government to the International…

Eighteen Youth Associations under the auspices of African Youth for Conflict Resolution and Prevention have threatened to drag the Sokoto state government to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the brutal murder of Sarkin Gobir, Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa in captivity.

President of the group, Dr Suleman Shu’aibu Shinkafi, who made the disclosure at the end of a 2-day meeting, said the associations strongly blamed the Sokoto State government for its negligence that led to the death of the monarch.

Dr Shinkafi said the associations had given the Sokoto state government a two-week ultimatum to meet their demands or be dragged to the ICC.

He said, “We have given the Sokoto government two weeks ultimatum to meet our three demands or face the ICC. Our demands are; to sack the state commissioner for security affairs, pay compensation to the family of the late monarch and make its stand clear about the death of Sarkin Gobir.

“We are blaming the government for negligence in handling the matter. It is the government that invited him to Sokoto for a meeting but failed to protect his life. It also failed to rescue him after he was abducted.”

Efforts to reach the state’s Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Bello Sambo Danchadi and Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa for comments proved abortive, as they neither responded to calls nor reply to text messages sent to them.