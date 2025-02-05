Sarina replaces Ata as Public Complaints Commissioner

Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, has been appointed commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), representing Kano State.

Sarina replaces Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.

Ata was the commissioner of the PCC representing Kano State from July to October 2024 before he was appointed as minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

SPONSOR AD

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, announced the appointment of Sarina during today’s plenary session.