Sarina replaces Ata as Public Complaints Commissioner

Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, has been appointed commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), representing Kano State.
Sarina replaces Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.
Ata was the commissioner of the PCC representing Kano State from July to October 2024 before he was appointed as minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.
President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, announced the appointment of Sarina during today’s plenary session.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.