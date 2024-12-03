‘Sardauna of our era’: Youths hold solidarity rally for Barau at National Assembly

A crowd of youths from the 19 states in the North on Tuesday staged a solidarity rally in support of the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I Jibrin, describing him as the “Sardauna of our era.”

The peaceful rally was held at the entrance to the National Assembly, Abuja, with the youths singing the praises of the Deputy President of the Senate.

According to them, the rally was organised to warn those attacking Senator Barau over last Wednesday’s resolution of the Senate allowing tax reform experts access to the chamber of the Senate to make presentations during the plenary session on the tax reform bills.

Barau had, during the plenary session, said that the experts, including the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax Reform, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, should be allowed to educate the Senators and Nigerians on the bills.

They were carrying banners with different inscriptions including, ‘Senator Barau: The Sardauna of our era’, ‘Senator Barau is the new leader of the North’, ‘Stop attacking Senator Barau’, ‘Leave Senator Barau alone’, ‘Senator Barau: The pro-masses lawmaker.’

They said Barau remained the best Senator in the North, given his sponsorship of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) bill.

A former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Comrade Tijjani Kabiru Mohammed, said the Deputy President of the Senate has neither supported nor kicked against the tax reform bills; instead, he pushed for the sensitisation of Nigerians.