Sardauna of Ilorin U16 Cup births in Kwara

The unveiling ceremony for the first edition of the Sardauna of Ilorin U-16 Football Competition has been rescheduled.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday 7th January 2025, the event will now take place on Friday at the Kwara State Football Academy.

The competition will officially commence on January 28th, 2025, following the arrival of the participating teams on January 27th.

In a telephone chat with Daily Trust on Tuesday evening about the event, Chairman of Ultimate Sports Consult Ltd, the organisers, said 16 teams from each local government in the state will participate.

According to him, the idea behind the competition was to celebrate the title given to governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq by the Emir of Ilọrin.

He noted that this is different from the governor’s cup and “we intend to continue with it even after his exit from office”.

“The 16 local government chairmen are the sponsors but most are not in town now and we want them to be present during the unavailing, that is why we shifted it. We intend to sponsor 32 players to KFA, two players from each local government areas.

“For the winners, apart from the various opportunities, we are discussing with the chairmen to sponsor players of the winning team to international scouting and we are inviting football scouts from local and internationally to scout for young talent for football academics”, he posited.