Sardauna Memorial lecture holds today in Lafia

The 9th annual memorial leadership and good governance lecture in honour of one of Nigeria’s founding fathers – the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, is set to hold today at the Nasarawa State Government House, Lafia.

This year’s memorial lecture, themed “Credible Elections as a panacea for search for quality leadership and legacy for good governance and sustainable democratic culture in Nigeria,” is in partnership with the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) and the Nasarawa State Government.

Sir Ahmadu Bello was the first and only Premier of Northern Nigeria from 1954 until his assassination in 1966.

The Chairman of the Lumumba Foundation, Kenya, Professor P.L.O. Lumumba is the guest speaker, while President Muhammadu Buhari; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; and the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, are expected as special guests.

Equally, some distinguished personalities, comprising governors, ministers and religious leaders, would be honoured for their contributions to the country’s development.

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) was established in 2009 by the 19 northern state governors, in collaboration with associates and family of Sir Ahmadu Bello, to promote the exemplary ideals and good legacies of Sir Ahmadu Bello.