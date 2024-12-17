Saraki’s loyalist, Bolaji Abdullahi, dumps PDP

A loyalist of former governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, and former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdullahi, in a letter dated December 16, 2024, addressed to his ward chairman in Ubandawaki, and sighted by our correspondent described the decision as a “difficult conclusion” but the only “tenable option.”

He, however, told Daily Trust that he was yet to pitch a tent with another political party, but that consultations were ongoing.

The letter reads in part, “I write to formally resign my membership of the PDP. I have had ample time to reflect, and I have come to the difficult conclusion that this is the only tenable option for me at this time.”

In a telephone interview with our correspondent yesterday, the former minister however, clarified that he was not quitting politics and would announce his new party in the coming days.

“Yes, it’s true, but I am not quitting politics, far from it. However, conversation is ongoing and in the next few days, weeks or months, we would make our decision known,” he said.