Saraki’s ex-Chief of Staff dumps PDP after court case

A two-time House of Representatives member and former Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of the 8th Senate, Hon Gbenga Makanjuola, has announced his resignation from the PDP.

The decision to quit the opposition party was contained in a letter dated July 30, 2024 addressed to the ward chairman in Irepodun local government area of the state.

He also copied the state chairman of the party, Hon Babatunde Mohammed.

Makanjuola, a long standing ally of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, “thanked God for the journey so far and the leadership of the party at the ward, council and state levels for the opportunity”, part of the letter read.

He was also a two-time Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP in 2019 and 2023.

No reason was stated for the decision or whether he is joining another party.

His ward chairman, Sola Alaja confirmed his resignation to Daily Trust.

Alaja said “When I saw the letter, I asked why but he said he wants to take a break for now. He said he is not joining another party yet”.

Daily Trust reports that the development is coming less then two weeks after his recent acquittal by a federal high court, Abuja, of alleged N3.5 billion money laundering and fraud case brought against him by the EFCC.

Reacting to the issue, the PDP publicity secretary, Olusegun Adewara, told our correspondent that the party was “disappointed but not moved” over the development.

“PDP will continue to progress because we are building the party around people, not individuals. For now, we don’t know whether he is quitting politics or joining another party. But if he is contemplating APC, that will be laughable.

“I don’t think the party or our leader, Dr Bukola Saraki, has offended him and he has not come out to complain about anything.

“What is clear is that the party has invested so much in him and gave him two deputy governorship tickets repeatedly at the expense of others. But there is no cause for alarm at all.”