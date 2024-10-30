Sanwo-Olu’s aide dies after brief illness

Abdulrahman Lekki, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, is dead.

Lekki, who is also an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State died in the early hours following a brief illness.

The Lagos State Head of Service confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday.

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Head of Service announces the sudden demise of Mr. Abdulrahman Lekki, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, which occurred in the early hours of today, 30th October 2024, after a brief illness. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced later,” the statement read.