Sanwo-Olu unveils Africa’s first AI-themed movie as RMD, Tony Umez, Shaffy Bello, others star

The movie industry in Nigeria has received a major boost with the production of “Makamation”, Africa’s first feature film on Artificial Intelligence which will hit the cinema on April 18, 2025.

In an endorsement of the movie, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State unveiled1 movie at the Lagos House Marina on Sunday in a gathering of movie and tech enthusiasts.

The unveiling was described as a major leap in the journey towards a digital transformation of Nigeria’s movie industry.

Makemation produced by Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji is Africa’s first feature film that spotlights the fast-rising impact of its youth, especially girls, showcasing how they leverage artificial intelligence and digital innovations to tackle some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.

A coming-of-age drama, Makemation delves into the life of a young girl from a low-income community in Lagos. She was however so determined to pull through the vicissitudes of life despite the hardships, the turns and twists encountered in a bid to survive.

The breakout 4-quadrant family tale explores fun set-pieces and a universal theme to convey a solid message of hope, showing that, with innovation, poverty can become an old problem. It provides a strong intersection of the world of pure entertainment, science and artificial Intelligence all forming the core of the high tension, inspirational Movie that may change the lives of many young people forever.

It revolves around the themes of STEM Education and Digital Skills; Girl Child & Youth Empowerment

Accessibility to Tech Education and tools; Financial Literacy and Investment knowledge for young people to lift themselves and families out of Poverty and power their future prosperity; Diversity and Inclusion of disadvantaged populations and people living with disabilities.

He said, “We have consistently prioritised the growth of our creative industry and believe that fostering creativity and innovation is crucial for our state’s development. By supporting initiatives like this, we aim to promote our talented filmmakers and artists while showcasing technology’s immense potential in storytelling,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Producer Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji was full of praise for the state governor for the support and encouragement as well as the endorsement which she said was what was needed to complete the project.

She said the movie was to inspire young Nigerians to look beyond just consuming technology to actively using technology to transform themselves and the African society.

The movie has a diverse and excellent cast featuring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tony Umez, Shaffy Bello, Ibrahim Chatta, Toyin Afolayan, Jide Kosoko, Yvonne Jegede, Ali Nuhu, among others.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, emphasised the state’s commitment to support creatives.

She disclosed that about 20,000 young people have received all kinds of training on filmmaking, content creation, and tech through partnerships with organisations such as EbonyLife Academy, Gidi Creatives, AMA Creative Academy, and Delyork Academy.

The creative industry thrives when there are platforms that support the creative. By investing in local storytelling, we ensure our narratives reach global audiences while creating jobs within the industry,” she stated.

The Lagos state Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture also revealed Lagos’ movement into digital innovation, pointing to a recent visit to San Francisco to engage with tech entrepreneur Ghazi Shami. “Our visit to San Francisco to engage with tech entrepreneur Ghazi Shami was a strategic step toward fostering strong digital partnerships. We aim to build a globally competitive workforce ready to dominate the creative economy,” she added.

Managing director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Ali Nuhu, while commending the Lagos State government’s support for the industry said the federal government would deepen its support for the filmmakers and other practitioners in the industry.